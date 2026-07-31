NATO working on plans to expand nuclear deterrence in Europe — DPA

BERLIN, July 31. /TASS/. NATO is developing plans to expand nuclear deterrence in Europe, the DPA news agency reported.

According to the agency, one option is the deployment of additional American nuclear weapons. Experts believe it is quite possible that the US has already deployed B61-12 bombs to Lakenheath Air Force Base in the UK. If the security situation further deteriorates, countries such as Poland, Finland, and Lithuania could also be considered as deployment locations, DPA notes.

The planning primarily concerns so-called non-strategic nuclear weapons. Compared to strategic nuclear weapons, these often have a lower explosive yield and are typically delivered to their targets by fighter jets, shorter-range missiles and cruise missiles. According to DPA, the alliance's new plans are based on alleged threats from Russia.

Following the extensive nuclear disarmament at the end of the Cold War, experts estimate that approximately 100 American B61-12 bombs remain at six air bases in Germany, Belgium, Italy, the Netherlands, and Turkey. In Germany, according to DPA, they are presumably stationed in Buchel in Rhineland-Palatinate. As part of NATO's so-called nuclear sharing, these bombs could also be used by German fighters in an emergency.

American nuclear weapons expert Robert Peters told DPA that he is optimistic about the chances that the US will strengthen nuclear deterrence in Europe over the next 24 months. He argues that this would reduce the likelihood of an open conflict with Russia. According to him, US nuclear weapons would not contradict Trump’s plans to significantly reduce its contribution to Europe’s conventional defense. Peters believes it would be advisable to deploy an additional 100 to 150 US non-strategic nuclear weapons in Europe, possibly also in Poland and Finland. He argued that Russia likely had a more than ten-to-one advantage in non-strategic nuclear weapons.

According to NATO sources, it is unclear whether and how possible decisions on expanding NATO's deterrence will be made public. One option, DPA notes, would be to keep Russia in the dark about specific steps. This would be consistent with previous practice. For example, NATO and the US government confirm that US nuclear weapons are stationed in Europe, but their exact number and the full list of deployment locations remain classified.