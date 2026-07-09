US to authorize German purchases of Tomahawk missiles, Typhon launchers

BERLIN, July 9. /TASS/. German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius and US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth have agreed that the United States will officially authorize Germany’s purchase of Tomahawk cruise missiles and Typhon land-based launchers in August, the Der Spiegel magazine wrote citing its own sources.

The magazine said that Berlin and Washington are keeping the deal under wraps for now, although a letter of intent on the subject was signed the day before the NATO summit in Ankara. When Pistorius was interviewed about missile purchases, he said only that certain progress has been made.

The deal is yet to be approved by the US Congress, although it will be a mere formality if President Donald Trump okays it. The number of missiles and launchers that Germany plans to buy remains a secret. One Tomahawk missile costs over one million euro.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz told the Bundestag on Thursday that Germany and the United States have come to terms regarding Tomahawk purchases.