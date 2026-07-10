Nobody going to admit Ukraine to NATO even in a decade, former PM says

MOSCOW, July 10. /TASS/. Ukraine is not going to be admitted to NATO now or in a decade, former Ukrainian Prime Minister (2010-2014) Nikolay Azarov told TASS in an interview.

"Nobody is going to admit Ukraine to NATO now or in 10 years’ time. Why should they admit a country that is devastated, corrupt, and [has] crime," he asked rhetorically, commenting on the fact that the Ankara summit declaration made no mention of NATO’s commitment to admit Ukraine as a member. "A brutal attack on a Ukrainian businessman was carried out literally in front of our eyes, and then that killer was assassinated in Kiev," he said referring to last week’s bombing attack in Monaco.

"But the thing is the Kiev regime actually is a NATO member, because not a single NATO ally receives so much funding as Ukraine does, and not a single NATO ally gets the same amount of modern weapons, intelligence, and political support as the Kiev regime is currently getting," Azarov added.