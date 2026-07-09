Diplomat reveals number of Russian civilian casualties from past week’s attacks by Ukraine

MOSCOW, July 10. /TASS/. As many as 38 Russian civilians, including one child, were killed and 270 others were injured in Ukrainian attacks over the past week, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a comment on the Ukraine crisis.

"Over the past week, 308 civilians suffered at the hands of Ukrainian militants. Of them, 38 people, including one child, were killed and 270 others, including eight children, were injured," the comment reads.

According to Zakharova, the Nazi regime of Vladimir Zelensky "is attempting to intensify terror against Russia’s civilian population and infrastructure." "[This is] to demonstrate to the Western curators the efficiency of the use of weapons being supplied by them and the need to increase military aid to Ukraine further," she explained.