Average gasoline price in US has risen amid escalation in Middle East

NEW YORK, July 9. /TASS/. The average price of a gallon (3.79 liters) of gasoline in the US has risen by five cents amid a new escalation of the Middle East conflict, according to data from the American Automobile Association (AAA).

The current price of a gallon of regular gasoline is $3.84; on July 8, it stood at $3.79. The average price per gallon of diesel fuel has also increased, from $4.77 to $4.81.

The highest fuel prices are recorded in California where a gallon of gasoline costs an average of $5.38.

The all-time high for the average price of gasoline in the United States was recorded in June 2022 when the cost per gallon exceeded $5.