UNITED NATIONS, July 9. /TASS/. The Kiev regime keeps playing with fire without giving the potential consequences of its crimes a second thought, Russia's Acting Permanent Representative to the UN Anna Yevstigneyeva said.

"Zelensky’s regime keeps playing with fire, without considering the far-reaching consequences of its crimes. And there are those who constantly enable it to act this way," the Russian diplomat said during a Ukraine-themed meeting of the UN Security Council.

"The armed forces of Ukraine continue their attacks on Russian civilian atomic facilities. On July 5, a fixed-wing Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicle struck a cooling tower at the Kursk NPP-2, which is now under construction, making a hole of about two meters in diameter. Attacks on the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant’s satellite city of Energodar continue without end. From June 29 - July 6, there were attacks that targeted the Yug checkpoint and an emergencies ministry office, as well as multiple residential buildings and cargo trucks. Two people were wounded. There is no military logic in these attacks, these are dangerous and risky moves that may entail catastrophic consequences for the entire region," she said.