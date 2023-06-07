Russian, Chinese strategic bombers conduct joint aerial patrol in Asia-Pacific

MOSCOW, June 7. /TASS/. An air task force of Russian Tu-95MS strategic missile-carrying aircraft and Chinese H-6K strategic bombers conducted a joint aerial patrol over the waters of the Sea of Japan, the East China Sea and the western Pacific, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Wednesday.

"On June 7, 2023, the Russian Aerospace Forces and the Air Force of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army conducted a new joint aerial patrol in the Asia-Pacific region. The air task force composed of Tu-95MS strategic missile-carrying bombers of the Russian Aerospace Forces and Hong-6K strategic bombers of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army conducted an aerial patrol over the waters of the Sea of Japan and the East China Sea and the western part of the Pacific Ocean," the ministry said in a statement.

The joint flight lasted about eight hours, the ministry specified.

Su-30SM and Su-35S jets of the Russian Aerospace Forces and Chinese Jian-11B fighters provided support for the air group along the entire flight route, it said.

During the joint aerial patrol, Russian aircraft made landings and take-offs from a Chinese airfield and fighter jets of foreign states escorted the strategic missile-carrying bombers at some stages of the aerial patrol, the ministry said.

Russian and Chinese strategic bombers conducted their joint aerial patrol in the Asia-Pacific region in compliance with international law, it said.

"In the course of fulfilling their objectives, the aircraft of both countries acted in strict compliance with international law. There were no violations of the airspace of foreign states," the ministry said.

The strategic bombers conducted their joint aerial patrol as part of the 2023 military cooperation plan and the flight was not directed against any third countries, the ministry stressed.