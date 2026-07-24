Russian stock market declines at start of trading

MOSCOW, July 24. /TASS/. The Russian stock market is declining at the start of the main trading session, according to Moscow Exchange data. The yuan exchange rate fell below 11.5 rubles for the first time since July 16, 2026.

As of 10:00 Moscow time, the MOEX and RTS indices fell by 1.73% to 2,107.82 and 846.33 points, respectively. The yuan declined by 4.1 kopecks against the ruble at the opening of trading on the Moscow Exchange compared with the previous session's close, to 11.53 rubles.

By 10:15 Moscow time, the MOEX index's decline had accelerated, with the index reaching 2,090.08 points (-2.56%), while the RTS index stood at 839.77 points (-2.56%). Meanwhile, the yuan weakened further to 11.49 rubles (-8.25 kopecks).