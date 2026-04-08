Russia skips Bahraini UN resolution to avoid derailing process — diplomat

MOSCOW, April 8. /TASS/. Russia did not support the Bahraini-drafted UN resolution on the Strait of Hormuz in order not to let the UN Security Council be used for unscrupulous goals, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said during a Sputnik radio broadcast.

"Russia has actively worked on the draft of this resolution. Not only did Russia demand the removal of inadmissible paragraphs, but it also put forward its own proposals. We were ready for rational compromises and used all our international legal and diplomatic tools to make this text useful," the diplomat said.

According to the spokeswoman, Russia sought to ensure that the text would not harm anyone or be used for any malicious purposes.

At the same time, Zakharova urged everyone to familiarize themselves with the full speech of Russia’s permanent representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya, who commented in detail on the draft resolution, explaining Moscow’s refusal to support it.

Earlier, Nebenzya stated that Russia could not support the Bahraini-drafted UN resolution on the Strait of Hormuz because it would set a dangerous precedent for international law by granting carte blanche to continue hostilities and further escalate tensions.