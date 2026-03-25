MOSCOW, March 25. /TASS/. The Maritime Board, chaired by Presidential Aide Nikolay Patrushev, has devised additional measures to safeguard vessels registered under the Russian flag and those departing from Russian ports.

Shipowners engaged with Russia have been instructed on how to coordinate with the Navy, Patrushev announced. Additionally, oversight of cargo ships operating for Russia has been reinforced.

TASS has compiled essential information on these proposed protective measures:

Counteracting the Detention of Russian Vessels

- Vessel operators and owners involved in shipping to and from Russia have received detailed instructions on operational coordination with ports and naval authorities. These guidelines primarily target the Azov-Black Sea basin and the Baltic Sea region, ensuring secure and efficient navigation.

- To enhance shipping safety, the Navy will oversee vessels under escort and monitor navigation zones.

- Monitoring of cargo ships carrying Russian freight has been intensified. Authorities can now request, via port captains, escorts for Russian-flagged vessels from mobile fire support units, bolstering maritime security.

Addressing Western Provocations Against Russian Shipping

- Western nations continue to provoke Russian cargo ships: "Western countries, further escalating tensions, persist in provoking vessels carrying cargo for Russia."

- Under false pretenses, ships that fully comply with navigation regulations are being subjected to inspections and detentions: "Vessels meeting all criteria for free navigation are being inspected and detained under unfounded allegations."

- In an attempt to tighten control, the West is targeting Russia’s so-called "shadow fleet," aiming to restrict or block ships transporting Russian cargo.

- The threat level is rising for ships departing Russian ports, with an increased risk of attacks, including terrorist acts: "The danger of illegal actions and terrorist attacks against vessels leaving Russian ports is escalating."

The Arctic-Metagaz Tanker Incident

- Kiev's attack on the Russian tanker Arctic-Metagaz presents a significant environmental threat to the Mediterranean region: "Current weather conditions raise the risk of uncontrolled entry into the territorial waters of Libya, Italy, Malta, and other coastal states."

- "Damage to the vessel, along with ongoing fires and gas emissions, could trigger catastrophic environmental consequences for Mediterranean coastal environments."

- Coastal nations and the International Maritime Organization "are currently refraining from assessing the attack on the civilian vessel."

- Enhanced cooperation with Mediterranean countries is advisable to address the repercussions of Ukraine’s terrorist assault on the Arctic-Metagaz.

- According to international law, "the aggressor must be held accountable and compensate for the damages inflicted by the attack on the Russian tanker Arctic-Metagaz.".