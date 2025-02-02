US introduces duties due to migrants, drugs — Trump

WASHINGTON, February 2. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump said that he made the decision to introduce duties on goods imported from Canada, China and Mexico because of a serious threat posed by illegal migrants and drugs.

"Today, I have implemented a 25% Tariff on Imports from Mexico and Canada (10% on Canadian Energy), and a 10% additional Tariff on China," the US leader wrote on the Truth Social.

"This was done through the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) because of the major threat of illegal aliens and deadly drugs killing our Citizens, including fentanyl. We need to protect Americans, and it is my duty as President to ensure the safety of all," Trump said.