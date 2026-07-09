Netanyahu tells Trump that Erdogan’s anti-Israeli remarks were serious

TEL AVIV, July 9. /TASS/. In a phone conversation with US President Donald Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s remarks against his country should be treated seriously, Netanyahu’s office said.

"Another conversation took place between Netanyahu and Trump. The prime minister emphasized that remarks coming from Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and his officials against the existence of the State of Israel should be treated with all due seriousness," the statement says.

The Turkish government regularly makes sharp remarks regarding Israel, accusing it of war crimes and genocide in the Gaza Strip. Turkey severed all trade relations with the Jewish state in May 2024. On June 4, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said Israel "has become a problem for the whole world." He also called the Israeli government "a burden that humanity can no longer bear."