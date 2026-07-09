Western diplomats call Russia anonymously to discuss human rights report

GENEVA, July 9. /TASS/. Western embassy officials call the Russian Foreign Ministry anonymously to ask to discuss the Russia-Belarus report on the human rights situation dedicated to their countries, even as they pretend the report doesn't exist in the public sphere, Grigory Lukyantsev, Director of the Department for Multilateral Cooperation on Human Rights at the Russian Foreign Ministry, told TASS.

"After our reports were released, some of our colleagues from Western embassies periodically call our department anonymously and offer to discuss certain sections on their countries. Outwardly, they pretend that the report does not exist, [but in fact] they have become very acquainted with it," the diplomat said.