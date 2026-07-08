Russia as long-term threat and obligations to Ukraine: NATO summit declaration

ANKARA, July 8. /TASS/. The final declaration of the NATO summit was the briefest in the last quarter century.

The text of the document is published on the alliance’s website.

It claims that Russia poses a long-term threat to the countries of the Euro-Atlantic community. It is noted that NATO countries will allocate 70 billion euros to Ukraine in 2026, and also commit to support it at an equivalent level in 2027. However, the obligation to admit Ukraine to the alliance is not mentioned.

TASS has compiled the key theses of the declaration.

Russia as a threat

- The final declaration states that Russia poses "a long-term threat" to the security and stability of the countries of the Euro-Atlantic community.

- In the final declaration, the NATO countries also declared their commitment to Article 5 on collective defense.

- The alliance noted that they adhere to a "360-degree approach to deterrence and defense."

Assistance to Ukraine

- The declaration does not mention anything about bringing Ukraine into the alliance.

- NATO countries commit to allocate 70 billion euros to Ukraine in 2026 for military equipment, assistance and training programs.

- The alliance members also commit to financially support Ukraine "at least equivalent levels in 2027."

The Middle East

- In the final declaration, the NATO countries demand that Iran "fully respect freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz."

- They also stated that the Islamic Republic should not seek to possess nuclear weapons.

Military contracts and defense

- NATO countries signed new military contracts worth $50 billion at the Ankara summit.

- European NATO countries and Canada invested $139 billion in defense needs in 2025.

The next NATO Summit

- There is no mention of the date and venue of the next NATO summit.