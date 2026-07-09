Naval base in southeastern Iran comes under attack — news agency

TEHRAN, July 10. /TASS/. An Iranian naval base in Konarak in the country’s southeast was attacked on Thursday evening, the IRNA news agency reported, citing Governor of the Konarak County Mohammad Younes Haqqani.

According to him, the attack, which was carried out in two stages, using fighter jets, resulted in two explosions.

Several explosions were heard in the Iranian cities of Konarak, Bushehr, and Choghadak, Iran’s Mehr news agency on Thursday. According to it, two explosions rocked the outskirts of Bushehr and the nearby city of Choghadak in southwestern Iran, and three more blasts were heard in the port city of Konarak.

Meanwhile, an unnamed US source told Qatar-based Al Jazeera television that the US armed forces delivered no strikes on Iran over the past few hours.