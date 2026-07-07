Lavrov says Russia agreed to US proposals at Alaska summit

ADDIS ABABA, July 7. /TASS/. Russia agreed to compromise proposals put forward by the United States at the Anchorage summit, and any other interpretations are irrelevant here, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a news conference.

"[Russian] President [Vladimir] Putin <…> recalled that compromise proposals were put forward to us at [the] Anchorage [summit] in Alaska on July 15. And, after thinking it over, we accepted them. I dismiss any other interpretations of what happened or did not happen there as irrelevant," he said, adding that Russia was told in Alaska that "[Vladimir] Zelensky will follow US recommendations."

"Well, we will see how the [Trump-Zelensky] meeting at the NATO summit in Ankara ends," Lavrov added.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump stated that, as he sees it, both Moscow and Kiev would like to end the conflict. The issue will be discussed at the NATO summit to be hosted by Turkey on July 7-8, he announced.