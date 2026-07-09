Serbia's economy open to Russia, China — minister

YEKATERINBURG, July 9. /TASS/. The Serbian economy is open to cooperation with Russia and China, Serbian Government Minister Nenad Popovic said in an interview with TASS on the sidelines of the 16th Innoprom exhibition.

"We support an open economy, which is why Serbia cooperates with the European Union and the United States, as well as with Russia and China. Chinese companies are currently major investors in Serbia," Popovic said.

He explained that economic openness was a priority for Serbia, as "the results of such cooperation benefit our citizens and contribute to the country's prosperity."

The Serbian minister is confident that "the economy is highly important and tolerates no restrictions." "Cooperation is crucial for global economic development — cooperation among everyone, especially in digitalization, and particularly now when artificial intelligence and robotics are advancing so rapidly," he noted.

"Let political differences remain in politics, but limiting the economy to a specific circle of countries will lead to nothing good," Popovic believes.

The 16th Innoprom International Industrial Exhibition is running from July 6 to 9 in Yekaterinburg, with the Republic of Indonesia serving as the partner country. The event is organized by Russia’s Industry and Trade Ministry and the Government of the Sverdlovsk Region, and operated by Formica Event. TASS is the general news agency of the event.