IN BRIEF: Five injured in car accident involving Kursk Region top official

KURSK, July 9. /TASS/. First Deputy Governor and Chairman of the Kursk Region government Alexander Chepik was involved in a car accident during his working trip to the Konyshevsky district, the regional government said.

According to the latest information, five people were injured, including a 15-year-old girl. Chepik was not injured.

TASS has compiled the key facts about the incident.

Circumstances

- Chepik’s car was involved in an accident in the Konyshevsky district.

- The chairman of the regional government was there on a working visit.

- Preliminary reports say a Daewoo Nexia drove into the oncoming lane and collided with Chepik's Toyota, according to the Interior Ministry.

- After hitting Chepik's car, the Daewoo Nexia collided with a Chevrolet driving behind the Toyota.

Casualties

- According to the latest information, five people were injured, including a 15-year-old girl.

- They were promptly taken to the hospital, doctors are providing them with all necessary assistance.

- Chepik was not injured.

Investigation

- The police are investigating the circumstances of the incident, the Interior Ministry said.

- An inspection is underway.

- The actions of the participants will be given a legal assessment.