West does not care how many people killed in Russia, Ukraine — Russian diplomat

UNITED NATIONS, July 9. /TASS/. Western countries are seeking to deal as much damage as possible to Russia by the hands of Ukrainians, without any care for how many people are getting killed in both countries, Russia's Acting Permanent Representative to the UN Anna Yevstigneyeva said.

"Our European colleagues may speak of peace, humanism and protecting civilians as much as they want, but this hypocritical rhetoric is no longer able to conceal the truth - they are direct participants of the conflict around Ukraine. Money, weapons, ammunition, intelligence data, targeting, military training and logistical support, and most importantly, torpedoing any opportunity for peace talks have long become elements of a unified strategy aimed at inflicting maximum damage to Russia by the hands of Ukrainians," she said.

"Deaths of innocent civilians, killings of women, children and the elderly will not stop them. Do you know why? Because they don’t care how many people lose their lives in both Russia and Ukraine," Yevstigneyeva added.