Russian forces advancing simultaneously in two areas in DPR — expert

LUGANSK, July 8. /TASS/. Russian forces are advancing simultaneously in two areas near Novy Donbass in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), expanding their zone of control in both northern and southern directions, military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS.

"Speaking about the Dobropolye direction, I just would like to note that our troops have begun actively expanding their zone of control near the Novy Donbass settlement in both northern and southern directions. Currently, our troops have made certain territorial gains near Belitskoye by applying active pressure on Ukrainian positions," he said.

Marochko added that Russian troops are also advancing southwest of Kutuzovka along the Byk River, where they are also "fortifying new lines and positions."

Marochko previously told TASS that Russian troops were advancing along a 20-kilometer front near Novy Donbass in the DPR, which would force Kiev to "split up its reserves" in that area.

The Russian Defense Ministry announced the liberation of Novy Donbass on June 16.