Israel kills head of Islamic Jihad group's production department in Gaza

TEL AVIV, July 9. /TASS/. The Israel Defense Forces has liquidated the commander of a unit of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad group responsible for the production and supply of weapons to the military wing of this radical organization in the south of the Gaza Strip, the army said.

"The Israel Defense Forces attacked the southern part of the Gaza Strip and eliminated commander of the production unit of the Islamic Jihad organization Rashid al-Qadi," it said in a statement.

The man "played a central role in numerous processes within the unit responsible for the production and supply of the entire range of weapons to the military wing of the terrorist organization.".