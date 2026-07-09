VIENNA, July 9. /TASS/. European nations are openly gearing up for armed conflict with Russia and have effectively launched a hybrid war against it, according to Dmitry Polyansky, Russia’s permanent representative to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE).

"Europe is swiftly militarizing to establish the military-industrial capacity necessary for its plans to wage war with Russia," Polyansky stated during a regular session of the OSCE Permanent Council in Vienna. "Our European neighbors are openly preparing for conflict - expanding their military capabilities and reorienting their economies toward a war footing."

While rhetoric from European officials often emphasizes peace, behind the scenes, significant financial investments are being made to bolster military infrastructure. "This is a quintessential form of hybrid warfare, executed in the most cynical manner," the diplomat added.

Polyansky further said that only "shock therapy" could potentially shake the West out of its "militaristic psychosis." Addressing Western representatives directly, he warned, "Do you believe we will simply stand by and watch your military preparations? If NATO and the EU choose war, Russia will have no choice but to respond." He cautioned that history’s lessons must not be forgotten: "Europe has repeatedly initiated wars against Russia, with outcomes that are well known. Those who believe they can escape unscathed from a conflict with a nuclear power are deluding themselves."

He concluded with a stark reminder of the past: "Europe’s history is scarred by wars against Russia, and the consequences of those conflicts serve as a warning that cannot be ignored."