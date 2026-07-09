TEHRAN, July 9. /TASS/. Iran, like Russia, has long faced Western provocations, but its armed forces were able to defeat the United States and Israel, against all odds, Alaeddin Boroujerdi, a member of the National Security and Foreign Policy Committee of the Iranian parliament, told TASS.

"Russia has long been confronted with provocations by the United States and Western countries in Ukraine, and the last few years - with the war. Americans see it as their goal to interfere in the affairs of every independent country and bring war to it. They did a similar thing in Iran, but the Iranian people and our armed forces smashed the United States, although they had the Zionist regime on their side and used the full potential of NATO. But in practice, they lost," Borujerdi believes.