Coastal phase of Russian-Chinese Joint Sea 2026 exercise starts in Qingdao

MOSCOW, July 9. /TASS/. Representatives of the Russian Navy and the People's Liberation Army Navy of China have shared experience during the coastal phase of the Joint Sea 2026 exercise in the port of Qingdao, the Russian Pacific Fleet’s press service reported.

"The shore-based phase of the Russian-Chinese naval exercise Joint Sea 2026 was held in the port of Qingdao, People's Republic of China. Ship commanders and staff officers used maps to plan the naval phase of the exercise, and the crews shared their experience. Chinese sailors were introduced to the Guards missile cruiser Varyag, learning about its history and the capabilities of its strike weapons," the press service reported.

Cultural and sporting events were also held, including several friendly basketball matches, the last of which featured Russian and Chinese sailors participating as part of combined international teams.

The naval exercise Joint Sea 2026 began on July 6. On Wednesday, a detachment of Pacific Fleet ships arrived at the port of Qingdao, consisting of the Pacific Fleet’s Guards cruiser Varyag, the corvette Rezky, the diesel-electric submarine Ufa, and the rescue vessel Igor Belousov.

The Chinese Navy is represented by the destroyers Anshan and Kaifeng, the frigate Wuhu, a Yuan-class diesel-electric submarine, the comprehensive replenishment ship Kekexilihu, and the rescue vessel Yangchenghu.

The traditional Russian-Chinese exercise Joint Sea 2026 will be held in the Yellow Sea. Sailors from the Russian Navy and the Chinese People's Liberation Army Navy, supported by naval aviation, will improve their skills in joint rescue operations, practice anti-submarine warfare and air defense, and conduct joint gun practice. One stage of the drills will include training to rescue the crew of a simulated distressed submarine, using a deep-submergence rescue vehicle.