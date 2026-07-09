No hope in human rights situation in Ukraine — Russian Foreign Ministry

GENEVA, July 9. /TASS/. The human rights situation in Ukraine is worsening from year to year with no improvement to be seen, and the section on this country has become the largest in the joint report of Russia and Belarus on the human rights situation in some countries, Director of the Department for Multilateral Cooperation on Human Rights at the Russian Foreign Ministry Grigory Lukyantsev told TASS.

"The section on Ukraine is the largest in comparison with all other states. The human rights situation there is deteriorating, and it is deteriorating before our eyes, from year to year. The problems are only getting worse, and unfortunately we don't see any break in the clouds," the diplomat said.

The report recorded such violations as the persecution of the Russian language and the Russian-speaking population, the widespread rampant manifestations of racism, the destruction of military memorial heritage, the falsification of history, the whitewashing of Nazi collaborators, as well as the entire range of legislative measures taken in violation of Ukraine's international obligations and its constitution.