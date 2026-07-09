Russia’s budget deficit totals 2.5% of GDP in January-June — ministry

MOSCOW, July 9. /TASS/. Russia’s federal budget deficit for January-June 2026 amounted to 5.73 trillion rubles ($75 bln), or 2.5% of GDP, which is 2.35 trillion rubles higher than in the same period last year, the Finance Ministry reported.

"According to preliminary estimates, federal budget revenue totaled 18,622 bln rubles in January-June 2026, an increase of 5.8% compared to the same period in 2025. High deficit figures recorded at the beginning of the year are primarily attributable to advance financing of expenditures," the report said.

Meanwhile, federal budget expenditure for the reporting period totaled 24.35 trillion rubles, a 16.1% year-on-year rise, according to preliminary estimates. "The accelerated pace of federal budget spending in January-June 2026 was driven by the prompt conclusion of contracts and the provision of advance payments for certain contracted expenditures," the ministry said.