Evacuation underway in Russia's Taganrog after UAV attack

ROSTOV-ON-DON, July 10. /TASS/. Authorities are evacuating residents whose homes are located within the emergency zone established following a UAV attack in Taganrog, a city in southern Russia, Mayor Svetlana Kambulova said.

"The UAV threat remains in effect in the city. We are currently evacuating people whose homes are located within the emergency zone," she wrote on Max.

Earlier, Rostov Region Governor Yury Slyusar said firefighters were extinguishing a blaze at the Taganrog seaport following the UAV attack. The roof of an administrative building also caught fire. The fires have since been extinguished, and no casualties have been reported.