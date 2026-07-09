Russia-Belarus human rights report to be handed over to UN commissioner soon

GENEVA, July 9. /TASS/. A joint report by Russia and Belarus on the human rights situation in some countries will soon be submitted to the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk, Director of the Department for Multilateral Cooperation on Human Rights at the Russian Foreign Ministry Grigory Lukyantsev told TASS.

"The report has been sent to the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights in all previous years. This year, the report will be handed over to Mr. Turk, as my colleagues told me, in the near future," the diplomat said.

"We have not yet seen an official substantive reaction to the reports. But something tells me that, as in the case of our Western colleagues, the report is nevertheless readable. And I really hope that appropriate conclusions will be drawn."