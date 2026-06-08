Armenian vote proceeded amid pressure on opposition, Western interference — Russian MFA

MOSCOW, June 8. /TASS/. The parliamentary elections in Armenia took place in an atmosphere of unprecedented pressure on the opposition and interference from the West, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"On June 7, parliamentary elections were held in Armenia in an atmosphere of unprecedented pressure on the opposition and interference from the West, primarily the EU," the diplomat remarked.

She stressed that the preliminary results announced by the republic's Central Election Commission indicate that the Civil Contract party of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, which declared its victory, "did not receive a monopoly on power." "Moreover, compared to the previous electoral cycle, its support has noticeably decreased," Zakharova added.