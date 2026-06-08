Personnel of Iran's Karoon oil refinery evacuated after Israeli strike — media

DOHA, June 8. /TASS/. Iranian authorities evacuated employees from the Karoon oil refinery in the southwestern city of Bandar-e Mahshahr following an Israeli airstrike, Iran's state news agency IRNA reported.

According to a statement from the Mahshahr Petrochemical Special Economic Zone Organization, day-shift employees were evacuated after the refinery came under Israeli attack.

Earlier, Iran's Al Alam television channel reported that facilities at a petrochemical plant in Khuzestan Province had been damaged in Israeli strikes. Prior to that, the Israeli military said it had carried out an attack on a petrochemical complex in Bandar-e Mahshahr.