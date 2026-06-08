Russia open to cooperation in quantum research — PM Mishustin

MOSCOW, June 8. /TASS/. Russia is open to international cooperation in the field of quantum research and is ready to share its experience, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said in an address to participants of the First BRICS International Quantum Technologies Forum.

"Russia is open to international cooperation in the field of quantum research. In recent years, our country has achieved a number of world-class results. And we are ready to share our experience and best practices in this field," the head of government noted.

He stressed that quantum technologies are among the most promising innovations of the 21st century, while achievements in this area are contributing to major breakthroughs in energy, industry, information security, and other critically important sectors.

According to Mishustin, it is extremely important for BRICS partner countries to jointly develop research resources in order to overcome technological barriers as quickly as possible and implement large-scale solutions in key industries.

"I am confident that the first quantum technologies forum under the BRICS umbrella will become an effective platform for strengthening cooperation, attracting investment, and launching new mutually beneficial projects. And, overall, it will contribute to the development of the national economies of the member states of the association," the prime minister concluded, wishing participants productive work.

The First BRICS International Quantum Technologies Forum is taking place in Moscow on June 8.