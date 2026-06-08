Russia’s parallel imports total $6.3 bln in January-April — Deputy Minister

ST. PETERSBURG, June 8. /TASS/. Russia’s parallel imports totaled $6.3 billion in the first four months of this year, Deputy Industry and Trade Minister Roman Chekushov told TASS on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"Overall, parallel imports reached $6.3 billion over the four-month period," Chekushov said.

According to him, the ministry is not targeting any specific figure, noting that the data "rather reflects the real demand for such goods."

"Parallel imports have stabilized this year at around $1.5 billion per month. This volume is significantly lower than when the mechanism was first introduced," the official added. He explained that the decline is driven by the emergence of new manufacturing facilities within Russia and a structural shift toward importing goods from friendly countries.

The parallel import mechanism has been in effect since March 2022. It allows goods to be imported into the country without the consent of copyright holders. The list of such goods is constantly updated.

SPIEF was held from June 3 to 6 under the theme "Pragmatic Dialogue: The Path to a Stable Future," focusing on shaping a new model of global development amid the transformation of the world economy. The event was organized by the Roscongress Foundation, with TASS serving as its general information partner.