Lavrov to discuss cooperation, global agenda with Bangladeshi counterpart

MOSCOW, June 8. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will hold talks in Moscow with his Bangladeshi counterpart, Khalilur Rahman. The Bangladeshi Foreign Minister is on an official visit to Russia from June 7 to 9 at Lavrov's invitation.

The previous top-level diplomatic contact between the two countries took place in September 2023, when the Russian Foreign Minister visited Dhaka. Rahman is visiting Russia for the first time in his current capacity, representing the new government of Bangladesh formed following the parliamentary elections in February this year.

As Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova announced during a briefing, the ministers will discuss current bilateral and international issues. "Particular attention is expected to be paid to our interaction within the UN, given Khalilur Rahman's election as President of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly," the diplomat noted.

According to Zakharova, the Bangladeshi Foreign Minister’s itinerary also includes meetings with the leadership of Russia’s Federation Council, the Rosatom State Corporation, and other organizations. The Russian side emphasized that Dhaka is Moscow's long-standing partner in South Asia, noting that bilateral trade turnover has consistently exceeded $2 billion annually for several years.