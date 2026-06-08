LUGANSK, June 8. /TASS/. Russian troops advanced near Ryasnoye in the Sumy Region over the past week along a 15-kilometer-wide front, military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS.

"Regarding the past week, there has been a slight expansion of the control zone near Ryasnoye. Essentially, within a sector roughly 15 kilometers wide, our servicemen have improved their tactical positions and expanded their zone of control," Marochko said.

Earlier, Marochko told TASS that Russian forces were straightening the front line near Ryasnoye to prepare bridgeheads for a further offensive.