FACTBOX: 310 UAVs target Russia, fire at transshipment facility in Novorossiysk

MOSCOW, June 8. /TASS/. Air defense systems on duty shot down 310 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles over Russian regions, as well as over the Black Sea and the Azov Sea during the night, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

A fire broke out at a transshipment complex in Novorossiysk as a result of the UAV attack.

In the Volgograd Region, falling debris from drones caused a fire at a linear production and dispatch service facility.

TASS has compiled the key details about the consequences.

Attack scale

- Air defense systems intercepted and destroyed 310 Ukrainian fixed-wing UAVs between 8 p.m. Moscow time on June 7 and 8 a.m. Moscow time on June 8 (5 p.m.-5 a.m. GMT), the Russian Defense Ministry said.

- According to the ministry, drones were downed over the Belgorod, Bryansk, Kursk, Rostov, Volgograd, Saratov, Oryol, Tula, Lipetsk, Kaluga, Ryazan, Krasnodar, and Moscow regions, as well as over Crimea, and the Black Sea and Azov Sea waters.

Aftermath

- In the Volgograd Region, falling drone debris caused a fire at a linear production and dispatch service facility, Governor Andrey Bocharov said.

- No casualties were reported.

- The fire was promptly extinguished.

- A fire also occurred at a transshipment complex in Novorossiysk as a result of a UAV attack. No casualties were reported, the Krasnodar Region operational headquarters said in its Max channel.

- About 130 people and 39 units of equipment, including personnel from the Russian Emergencies Ministry in the Krasnodar Region, were involved in firefighting efforts.