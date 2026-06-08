Passengers on all trains in Crimea evacuated following drone attack — operator

SIMFEROPOL, June 8. /TASS/. Passengers on all trains currently on the Crimean Peninsula have been evacuated following a drone attack on a Moscow-Simferopol train, the Grand Service Express rail operator reported on its Telegram channel. Passengers from three specific trains are now being transported to Simferopol by bus.

"Passengers on all trains on the Crimean Peninsula have been evacuated. Currently, buses are transporting passengers to Simferopol on trains No. 68 Moscow-Simferopol, departing on June 6; No. 77 St. Petersburg-Simferopol, departing on June 6; and No. 7 St. Petersburg-Sevastopol, departing on June 6," the statement read.

Earlier, Crimean Governor Sergey Aksyonov reported that one person was killed and another injured in a Ukrainian drone strike on the locomotive of the Moscow-Simferopol passenger train. The passengers were unharmed, and local authorities began organizing alternative bus transport.