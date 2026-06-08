Ukraine’s strike on passenger train in Crimea complicates peace negotiations — Kremlin

MOSCOW, June 8. /TASS/. Ukraine’s attack on a passenger train in the Republic of Crimea significantly complicates all efforts aimed at the peaceful settlement of the ongoing Ukrainian conflict, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"The most important here is what you have exactly mentioned and it was a strike on a passenger train," Peskov said at a news briefing. "It was a criminal action by the Kiev regime. Such actions significantly complicate any further attempts to move towards a peaceful settlement."

Head of the Republic of Crimea Sergey Aksyonov reported earlier in the day that one person was killed and another one sustained wounds after a Ukrainian UAV attack on a passenger train en-route from Simferopol to Moscow.