Israel comes under new Iranian missile attack, explosions heard in center — IDF

TEL AVIV, June 8. /TASS/. The Israeli military has detected a new wave of rockets launched from Iran, the army press service reported.

Air raid sirens were triggered across numerous areas in the central and southern parts of the country due to the missile threat. According to the national alert system, warning sirens sounded in Ashdod, Ashkelon, Be'er Sheva, Jerusalem, and the southern suburbs of Tel Aviv, including the vicinity of Ben Gurion International Airport.

While no alerts were activated in Tel Aviv itself, several explosions were heard in the city, likely from missile interceptions over the center of the country, a TASS correspondent reported.

Earlier overnight, the Israeli Air Force conducted strikes against Iran, targeting military installations in the western and central regions of the Islamic Republic.

On the evening of June 7, Iran launched a rocket attack on northern areas of the Jewish state, with the Israeli military stating that all incoming missiles were intercepted. This escalation followed an Israeli strike on a Hezbollah site on the outskirts of Beirut earlier on Sunday, which Israel said was a response to Hezbollah's shelling of its northern regions. Iranian authorities had previously warned they would retaliate against Israel in the event of strikes on the Lebanese capital.