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Military operation in Ukraine

Kiev makes no secret of its growing intent to strike civilians — expert

Alexander Mikhailov said that Ukraine is trying to break the will of Russians

MOSCOW, June 8. /TASS/. Ukraine has been gradually intensifying its attacks against civilian targets in Russia, and the Kiev regime makes no secret out of it, Alexander Mikhailov, the head of the Central Executive Committee of the nationwide organization Officers of Russia and a retired FSB major general, has told TASS.

"Kiev understands that we are not going to strike civilian sites. But their actions are becoming more and more aimed at civilians, and they make no secret out of it. They are trying to break the will of Russians, to bring turbulence into Russia’s domestic situation," he said.

Head of the Republic of Crimea Sergey Aksyonov reported that overnight into June 8, Ukrainian drones attacked the locomotive of the Moscow-Simferopol passenger train, wounding the driver and killing his assistant. Passengers were unharmed and were taken to their destination by buses. According to local authorities, large-scale Ukrainian attacks on the Crimean Peninsula have been under way for several consecutive days.

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Foreign policyMilitary operation in Ukraine
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