Fighting in Ukraine may spread to other regions, top Turkish diplomat warns

ANKARA, June 8. /TASS/. Fighting in Ukraine is starting to expand, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said.

"We can see weapons and ammunition used by the warring parties appearing in the Baltic countries. We can see what is happening in Romania. We can see mines and autonomous vehicles reaching the Turkish Straits. All this makes it clear that, as the war continues, it is spreading geographically," he pointed out following the 10th trilateral meeting of the foreign ministers of Turkey, Azerbaijan and Georgia, which took place in Istanbul.

Fidan added, referring to hostilities in Ukraine, that "the parties are now seeking to strike an increasing number of different targets in order to change the current military balance." "In fact, there are no more restrictions in terms of targets and infrastructure, which clearly demonstrates the devastating impact of war," he noted.