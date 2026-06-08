Russia strongly condemns Kiev’s criminal attack on civilian train in Crimea — diplomat

MOSCOW, June 8. /TASS/. Russia strongly condemns the Kiev regime’s criminal attack on a passenger train in Crimea, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s official spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said in a comment.

"The train was not involved in any military logistics and was a purely civilian target," the diplomat said. "We strongly condemn this war crime. All those guilty and involved will be identified and face an inevitable and fair punishment."

Overnight into June 8, Ukrainian drones attacked the locomotive of the Moscow-Simferopol passenger train, wounding the driver and killing his assistant.