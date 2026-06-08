Iran carries out strikes on energy facilities in Israel’s Haifa — IRGC

TEHRAN, June 8. /TASS/. Tehran has responded to Israel’s attack on an Iranian petrochemical facility by conducting missile strikes on similar targets in the Israeli city of Haifa, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) stated, as reported by the SNN TV channel.

The IRGC warned that enemy attacks on energy infrastructure could have dangerous consequences not only for the region but for the whole global economy.

Earlier, the Israeli army announced a series of strikes on a petrochemical complex in the city of Bandar-e Mahshahr in Iran’s southwestern Khuzestan Province. Iran’s Al Alam TV channel reported that the attack had caused damage to some facilities in the complex.