Permission to detain tankers with Russian oil escalates risks

MOSCOW, June 8. /TASS/. The permission granted to EU warships to detain tankers with Russian oil on board just adds to the risks of further escalation, the deputy chairman of the Federation Council Defense and Security Committee told TASS.

"The decision is aimed not merely at the Russian economy but more against the prospects of restoring normal relations and building sustainable peace in the future," Konstantin Basyuk said.

Any attempt to transfer the economic rivalry to pressure by force deepens distrust and increases risks of further escalation, the senior lawmaker added.