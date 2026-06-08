Iran to strike US, Israeli oil, gas sites if attacks continue — agency

TEHRAN, June 8. /TASS/. Iran will carry out strikes on all US and Israeli oil and gas facilities in the region if its energy infrastructure is attacked again, the Fars news agency reported, citing a source.

According to the media outlet, the list of potential targets will particularly include facilities belonging to US oil and gas companies in the Middle East.

Earlier, Iran’s Al Alam TV reported that some facilities at a petrochemical complex in the Khuzestan Province had been damaged in Israeli strikes. Prior to that, the Israeli military reported an attack on a petrochemical facility in the Iranian city of Bandar-e Mahshahr.