DONETSK, April 23. /TASS/. Two groups of Ukrainian saboteurs and unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) control centers have been destroyed by servicemen from Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) Gorynych unit in Konstantinovka, the press service of the FSB Directorate for the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) reported.

"Fighters from the FSB Gorynych unit destroyed two enemy sabotage and terrorist groups that were preparing ambushes along the route of Russian troops. Gorynych operators located and destroyed two enemy drone control centers from which Ukrainian terrorists attacked the localities of Gorlovka and Dzerzhinsk," the FSB directorate reported.

The press service emphasized that the search for the saboteurs is being conducted jointly with the 4th Brigade of the Battlegroup South of the Russian Ministry of Defense.