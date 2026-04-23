EU imposes sanctions on creator of drone that destroyed first Abrams tank

BRUSSELS, April 23. /TASS/. The European Union has included the Simbirsk Design Bureau (SKB), the manufacturer of the Piranha FPV drones, used to destroy the first American Abrams tank during a special military operation in February 2024, in the 20th package of anti-Russian sanctions, according to an EU Council resolution published in the Official Journal of the European Union.

It explains that the sanctions are imposed for the production of drones used by Russia during the Special Military Operation. The company produces up to 10,000 drones per month, and the Russian army considers them extremely valuable for its military operations, the resolution reads. Another drone manufacturer, Clevercopter, was also included in the sanctions package. The EU also imposed sanctions on the Arkhangel Center military training center. The document states that Arkhangel maintains close ties with the Russian military-industrial complex and is involved in military operations in Ukraine.