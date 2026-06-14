Israel delivers strikes on Hezbollah targets outside Beirut — PM Netanyahu

TEL AVIV, June 14. /TASS/. The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) delivered strikes on the Shiite organization Hezbollah in the Beirut suburb of Dahiyeh as a response to the shelling of Israeli territory from Lebanon, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s press office said in a statement.

"The IDF has now ·attacked terrorist targets of the ·Hezbollah terrorist organization in the Dahiyeh neighborhood of Beirut, in response to Hezbollah’s firing into ·Israeli territory," a joint statement by Prime Minister ·Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz reads.