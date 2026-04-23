Israel’s defense minister declares readiness to resume war with Iran if US permits

TEL AVIV, April 23. /TASS/. The Israeli army is ready to resume military operations against Iran, with the stated goal of destroying the Islamic Republic’s economic infrastructure and eliminating its top leadership, and is awaiting a green light from the United States, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said.

"Israel is ready to resume the war against Iran. The Israel Defense Forces are prepared for both defense and offense; the targets have been identified," Katz said in a video message released by the Defense Ministry’s press office.

In his remarks, the minister said Israel intends to act with maximum severity and aims to destroy Iran’s economy. He also stated that, following the assassination of Iran’s former supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Israel seeks to eliminate his son and successor, Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, along with the broader leadership of the Islamic Republic. Katz said such actions would depend on authorization from Washington, which has not yet been granted.

"We are waiting for the green light from the United States. First and foremost, we want to complete the elimination of the Khamenei dynasty, which initiated the plan to destroy Israel, as well as the successors to the leadership of the Iranian terrorist regime, and to return Iran to the dark ages by sabotaging central energy and power facilities and crushing the national economic infrastructure," the Israeli defense minister said. "This time, the attack will be different and deadly; it will deliver devastating blows to the most vulnerable targets," he added.

On February 28, the US and Israel launched a large-scale operation against Iran. On April 7, US President Donald Trump announced a two-week mutual ceasefire with Tehran. According to the Iranian side, a total of 3,375 Iranians died as a result of US and Israeli attacks over the 40 days of war. On April 11, Iran and the US held several rounds of talks in Islamabad. Both Tehran and Washington reported that the parties failed to reach an agreement on a long-term settlement due to a number of contradictions.

On April 21, the US leader announced on Truth Social that Washington intends to extend the ceasefire with Iran, which was set to expire in a few hours. According to the Iranian state broadcaster, Tehran does not intend to comply with Washington’s unilaterally announced extension of the ceasefire and will prioritize its own interests. On April 22, Iran's permanent representative to the UN, Amir Saeid Iravani, said that Tehran believes negotiations with the US in Pakistan could resume if the US lifts its naval blockade of Iran.