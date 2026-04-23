EU to ban LNG terminal services for Russian companies since 2027

BRUSSELS, April 23. /TASS/. The European Union bans provision of LNG terminal services for Russian companies since 2027 as part of the 20th package of anti-Russian sanctions, the European Commission said.

The 20th package of sanctions "bans the provision of maintenance and other services for Russian liquified natural gas (LNG) tankers and ice-breakers," the Commission said.

"Furthermore, as of January 2027, it will be illegal to provide LNG terminal services to Russian entities or entities owned or controlled by Russian nationals or operators," it added.