NATO launches operation to patrol Baltic Sea to increase critical infrastructure security

BRUSSELS, January 14. /TASS/. NATO is launching an operation to patrol the Baltic Sea to protect the undersea infrastructure of its member-states, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte announced at a press conference in Helsinki, which was broadcast by the alliance's press service.

"Today, I can announce that NATO is launching "Baltic Sentry," he said adding that the new mission "will involve a range of assets, including frigates and maritime patrol aircraft."

Rutte did not say how many ships will be involved in the new military activity but noted that their number could vary from week to week.

He also announced the deployment of new technologies, including a small fleet of naval drones.

The countries participating in the NATO Baltic Sea summit, which took place in Helsinki on Tuesday, welcomed the launch of this operation.

"We welcome that NATO has launched the enhanced Vigilance Activity "Baltic Sentry" to improve situational awareness and deter hostile activities. We welcome the efforts of Allies to deploy additional assets at sea, in the air, on land and below the surface of the sea, to enhance vigilance and deterrence," the joint statement of the summit says.

The document stresses that "NATO’s Maritime Centre for the Security of Critical Undersea Infrastructure and NATO’s Critical Undersea Infrastructure Network will support efforts to protect and secure vital undersea assets."